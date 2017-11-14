New burial policy could be coming to Fairview Cemetery - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

New burial policy could be coming to Fairview Cemetery

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Midland County Commissioners might change the burial policy at Fairview Cemetery.

The Fairview staff spoke to the commissioners about the benefits of concrete vaults at the Midland County Commissioner meeting on Monday.

We're told, right now cemeteries are not required to have concrete casings, but they’re said to provide better protection when it rains and are supposed to be easier to transport.

Fairview Cemetery recently had to relocate a body after a family requested to move a loved one to a different location. The body was in a concrete casing which made it easier for shipment.

There are rarely any requests for disinterment in Midland County. But in the event that there is, the cemetery said the process can make it easier with a policy change.

County commissioners said they haven’t made any decisions on a policy change yet, but they are expected to talk about it at their next meeting.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Northern California gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage

    Northern California gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 3:07 AM EST2017-11-15 08:07:54 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 7:19 AM EST2017-11-15 12:19:26 GMT

    The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.

    The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.

  • Obama health mandate now target of GOP in big tax bill

    Obama health mandate now target of GOP in big tax bill

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 3:57 AM EST2017-11-15 08:57:58 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 7:08 AM EST2017-11-15 12:08:53 GMT

    The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system. 

    The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system. 

  • Sessions denies lying on Russia, pleads hazy memory

    Sessions denies lying on Russia, pleads hazy memory

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 3:57 AM EST2017-11-14 08:57:10 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 4:59 AM EST2017-11-15 09:59:29 GMT

    Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.

    Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.

    •   
Powered by Frankly