Crane I.S.D. announces lone finalist for Superintendent position - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Crane I.S.D. announces lone finalist for Superintendent position

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Crane High School/Twitter) (Source: Crane High School/Twitter)
CRANE, TX (KWES) -

The Crane Independent School District has announced their lone finalist for their superintendent position.

Jan Hunt was named the lone finalist for the position.

Hunt has previously been superintendent in Grandfalls-Royalty and McCamey.

Hunt currently serves as a consultant to school districts in West Texas and New Mexico.

Her first day is scheduled for January 2.

She'll take over for Interim Superintendent Bill Boyd, who took over last October when previous Superintendent Jim Rumage resigned.

