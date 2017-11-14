3 Midland teams moving on to the playoffs

Midland Christian, Midland High and Midland Lee will all be making playoff appearances. The last time all three schools advanced was 9 years ago, back in 2008.

For Midland Christian, a playoff appearance is nothing new. Under coach McClendon, the Mustangs have secured 7 seven state championships. While they weren't able to claim the district title on Friday night, their sights are still set on a banner.

“Honestly, I believe in these kids. I know they're gonna play at a high level. I know we'll clean up the mistakes we made the other night and it'll be impressive,” said Midland Christian Coach, Greg McClendon.

With a 3-3 district record, the Bulldogs made the cut and will be playing in the postseason for the fourth year in a row. A first for the program and a first for first-year coach Tim A to Z.

“You know we're a 0-0 playing a 0-0. In the playoffs, anything can happen and we don't have a problem being the Cinderella Story,” said Midland High Coach, Coach Tim Anuszkiewicz.

Midland Lee hasn't made it to the playoffs since 2013. Last year, they ended with a district record of 2-4. This year, they flipped their fate and ended with a record of 4-2.

“It’s very exciting. It's a goal to be in the dance but it can't just be, 'hey let's get in the dance and hang out.' It's gotta be let's play hard in the dance,” said Midland Lee Coach, Clint Hartman.

