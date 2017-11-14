Odessa woman arrested for DWI after crashing into ambulance in Midland

An Odessa woman is behind bars following a crash involving an ambulance in Midland.

Alesia Lowe, 57, of Odessa, is charged with DWI.

The crash happened in the 3400 block of Andrews Highway around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The City of Midland tells us an ambulance, who was not responding to a call, was traveling westbound on Andrews Highway when a Dodge Charger, traveling westbound, swerved into oncoming traffic.

We're told the ambulance attempted to avoid a collision but the Dodge Charger struck the side of the ambulance, causing the ambulance to roll onto its side.

Officials tell us no patients were inside of the ambulance at the time of the collision. However, two EMS personnel, who were inside the ambulance, were taken to the hospital as a precaution but were later released.

Due to the damage to the ambulance, other ambulances in the city will be picking up the slack when responding to calls.

Bond for Lowe has not yet been set.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

No serious injuries were reported.

