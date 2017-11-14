Odessa woman arrested for DWI after crashing into ambulance in M - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa woman arrested for DWI after crashing into ambulance in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

An Odessa woman is behind bars following a crash involving an ambulance in Midland.

Alesia Lowe, 57, of Odessa, is charged with DWI.

The crash happened in the 3400 block of Andrews Highway around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The City of Midland tells us an ambulance, who was not responding to a call, was traveling westbound on Andrews Highway when a Dodge Charger, traveling westbound, swerved into oncoming traffic.

We're told the ambulance attempted to avoid a collision but the Dodge Charger struck the side of the ambulance, causing the ambulance to roll onto its side.

Officials tell us no patients were inside of the ambulance at the time of the collision. However, two EMS personnel, who were inside the ambulance, were taken to the hospital as a precaution but were later released.

Due to the damage to the ambulance, other ambulances in the city will be picking up the slack when responding to calls.

Bond for Lowe has not yet been set.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

No serious injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Northern California gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage

    Northern California gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 3:07 AM EST2017-11-15 08:07:54 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 7:18 AM EST2017-11-15 12:18:29 GMT

    The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.

    The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.

  • Obama health mandate now target of GOP in big tax bill

    Obama health mandate now target of GOP in big tax bill

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 3:57 AM EST2017-11-15 08:57:58 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 7:08 AM EST2017-11-15 12:08:53 GMT

    The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system. 

    The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system. 

  • Sessions denies lying on Russia, pleads hazy memory

    Sessions denies lying on Russia, pleads hazy memory

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 3:57 AM EST2017-11-14 08:57:10 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 4:59 AM EST2017-11-15 09:59:29 GMT

    Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.

    Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.

    •   
Powered by Frankly