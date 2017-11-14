1 man is behind bars for multiple charges over the weekend - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

1 man is behind bars for multiple charges over the weekend

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Brandon Odale Whatley (Source: Odessa Police Department) Brandon Odale Whatley (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One man is behind bars for burglary of a habitation, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information items and possession of heroin.

On Sunday morning, Odessa police responded to the 9200 block of Hawthorne Court in reference to a burglary. 

According to police investigation, an unknown subject burglarized the complainant’s residence and stole a black Coach purse containing a red smart watch, a driver’s license and a social security card.

Later that day, we’re told police responded to the 1300 block of West University Boulevard in reference to found property.

Upon arrival, police said they made contact with the complainant, who told them they tracked their watch, which had a GPS function on it. Officers said they found a white Ford F-150 in the Dollar General parking lot.

Police said that they identified the driver of the vehicle as Brandon Odale Whatley, 37.

Police said they noticed a red smart watch sitting on the seat along with a black Coach purse on the backseat floorboard.

Police also said they found Whatley in possession of a loaded syringe containing a brown watery substance, which later tested positive for heroin.

According to authorities, Whatley was also found to be in possession of 2 driver’s licenses, 4 social security cards and a credit card belonging to 5 different people.

We’re told police charged and arrested Whatley and he was later taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Northern California gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage

    Northern California gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 3:07 AM EST2017-11-15 08:07:54 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 7:19 AM EST2017-11-15 12:19:26 GMT

    The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.

    The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.

  • Obama health mandate now target of GOP in big tax bill

    Obama health mandate now target of GOP in big tax bill

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 3:57 AM EST2017-11-15 08:57:58 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 7:08 AM EST2017-11-15 12:08:53 GMT

    The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system. 

    The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system. 

  • Sessions denies lying on Russia, pleads hazy memory

    Sessions denies lying on Russia, pleads hazy memory

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 3:57 AM EST2017-11-14 08:57:10 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 4:59 AM EST2017-11-15 09:59:29 GMT

    Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.

    Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.

    •   
Powered by Frankly