1 man is behind bars for multiple charges over the weekend

One man is behind bars for burglary of a habitation, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information items and possession of heroin.

On Sunday morning, Odessa police responded to the 9200 block of Hawthorne Court in reference to a burglary.



According to police investigation, an unknown subject burglarized the complainant’s residence and stole a black Coach purse containing a red smart watch, a driver’s license and a social security card.

Later that day, we’re told police responded to the 1300 block of West University Boulevard in reference to found property.



Upon arrival, police said they made contact with the complainant, who told them they tracked their watch, which had a GPS function on it. Officers said they found a white Ford F-150 in the Dollar General parking lot.

Police said that they identified the driver of the vehicle as Brandon Odale Whatley, 37.



Police said they noticed a red smart watch sitting on the seat along with a black Coach purse on the backseat floorboard.



Police also said they found Whatley in possession of a loaded syringe containing a brown watery substance, which later tested positive for heroin.

According to authorities, Whatley was also found to be in possession of 2 driver’s licenses, 4 social security cards and a credit card belonging to 5 different people.



We’re told police charged and arrested Whatley and he was later taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.



