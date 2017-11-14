Midland Border Patrol Agents seize 239 pounds of marijuana

Midland Border Patrol Agents made a big bust last week on Interstate 20.

We're told the agents were on patrol after midnight when they noticed 2 suspicious vehicles, a sedan and an SUV, traveling east on Interstate 20, toward Ector County.

According to the report, the agents pulled alongside the vehicle and were able to see what appeared to be marijuana bundles in the back of the SUV, in addition to a large number of occupants.

A traffic stop was conducted on both vehicles and several suspects began to bail out of the SUV as it came to a stop.

We're told all six of the individuals in the SUV were apprehended following a chase on foot.

Border Patrol officials said the individuals in the SUV were Mexican Nationals and were in the United States illegally.

Upon searching the SUV, the bundles that were seen turned out to be 5 large backpacks that contained 239.5 pounds of marijuana.

In the sedan, three people were found inside and were suspected to be involved with the smuggling attempt.

We're told the marijuana and all suspects were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

