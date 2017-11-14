Midland Border Patrol Agents seize 239 pounds of marijuana - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Border Patrol Agents seize 239 pounds of marijuana

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: United States Border Patrol) (Source: United States Border Patrol)
(Source: United States Border Patrol) (Source: United States Border Patrol)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland Border Patrol Agents made a big bust last week on Interstate 20.

We're told the agents were on patrol after midnight when they noticed 2 suspicious vehicles, a sedan and an SUV, traveling east on Interstate 20, toward Ector County.

According to the report, the agents pulled alongside the vehicle and were able to see what appeared to be marijuana bundles in the back of the SUV, in addition to a large number of occupants.

A traffic stop was conducted on both vehicles and several suspects began to bail out of the SUV as it came to a stop.

We're told all six of the individuals in the SUV were apprehended following a chase on foot.

Border Patrol officials said the individuals in the SUV were Mexican Nationals and were in the United States illegally.

Upon searching the SUV, the bundles that were seen turned out to be 5 large backpacks that contained 239.5 pounds of marijuana.

In the sedan, three people were found inside and were suspected to be involved with the smuggling attempt.

We're told the marijuana and all suspects were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Northern California gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage

    Northern California gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 3:07 AM EST2017-11-15 08:07:54 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 7:19 AM EST2017-11-15 12:19:26 GMT

    The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.

    The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.

  • Obama health mandate now target of GOP in big tax bill

    Obama health mandate now target of GOP in big tax bill

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 3:57 AM EST2017-11-15 08:57:58 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 7:08 AM EST2017-11-15 12:08:53 GMT

    The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system. 

    The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system. 

  • Sessions denies lying on Russia, pleads hazy memory

    Sessions denies lying on Russia, pleads hazy memory

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 3:57 AM EST2017-11-14 08:57:10 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 4:59 AM EST2017-11-15 09:59:29 GMT

    Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.

    Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.

    •   
Powered by Frankly