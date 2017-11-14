TRAFFIC ALERT: TxDOT working multiple roads across the Basin

The Texas Department of Transportation will be working on several roads across the Permian Basin this week.

In Ward County, crews will be working the rest of the week on FM 516 between mile markers 348 and 360. There will be a pilot car at this location.

In Midland County, crews will be working on the South service road of I-20 at Cotton Flat Road. This will be most of the day on Thursday.

In Andrews County, crews will close a lane on Friday to work on FM 1788 between mile markers 290 and 292.

Follow pilot cars and slow down while the construction is completed.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.