TRAFFIC ALERT: TxDOT working multiple roads across the Basin - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: TxDOT working multiple roads across the Basin

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Texas Department of Transportation Logo (Source: TXDOT) Texas Department of Transportation Logo (Source: TXDOT)
WEST TEXAS (KWES) -

The Texas Department of Transportation will be working on several roads across the Permian Basin this week. 

In Ward County, crews will be working the rest of the week on FM 516 between mile markers 348 and 360. There will be a pilot car at this location. 

In Midland County, crews will be working on the South service road of I-20 at Cotton Flat Road. This will be most of the day on Thursday. 

In Andrews County, crews will close a lane on Friday to work on FM 1788 between mile markers 290 and 292. 

Follow pilot cars and slow down while the construction is completed. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Northern California gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage

    Northern California gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 3:07 AM EST2017-11-15 08:07:54 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 7:19 AM EST2017-11-15 12:19:26 GMT

    The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.

    The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.

  • Obama health mandate now target of GOP in big tax bill

    Obama health mandate now target of GOP in big tax bill

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 3:57 AM EST2017-11-15 08:57:58 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 7:08 AM EST2017-11-15 12:08:53 GMT

    The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system. 

    The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system. 

  • Sessions denies lying on Russia, pleads hazy memory

    Sessions denies lying on Russia, pleads hazy memory

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 3:57 AM EST2017-11-14 08:57:10 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 4:59 AM EST2017-11-15 09:59:29 GMT

    Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.

    Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.

    •   
Powered by Frankly