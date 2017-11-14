Ector County I.S.D. approves use of VGo technology for students - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector County I.S.D. approves use of VGo technology for students who can't attend class

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: The Ector County Independent School District approved a measure to use the VGo technology for students. 

The measure was approved unanimously by a vote of 7-0. 

Being able to go to school from home. VGo, audio and video communication robots are looking to roam the halls of ECISD classrooms.

"Their image will be displayed on this screen. There's a camera that will allow the student to see what goes on in the classroom," said Jonn Sibley, Homebound teacher, Ector County ISD.

Sibley, knows firsthand why these VGo robots are needed.

"Our district has a high number of homebound students. Students for various medical reasons are not able to attend classes on campus," said Sibley.

How many homebound students? About 30.

The district has 6 robots they would like to use, but some teachers haven't gotten behind the idea.

"It's new so it's unfamiliar but once we implement these in the classroom I think the kids will adapt to it and be comfortable with it," said Sibley.

Making sure that everyone gets an education.

"This kind of bridges the gap between a homebound setting and a classroom setting," said Sibley.

With a robot about 3 feet tall, school officials believe it can be done.

The robots are $3,500 a piece. The district has 6 of them. Students who would use them have already been chosen by school officials. Students in special education are ineligible to use them.

