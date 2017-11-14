Man arrested following Odessa standoff

Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.
Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.
Permian and Midland Christian both have post season traditions. Each with a different custom but both holding the same excitement and anticipation for game day.
Permian and Midland Christian both have post season traditions. Each with a different custom but both holding the same excitement and anticipation for game day.
On Tuesday afternoon, Midland College gained 3 athletes for next year. Midland High’s softball middle infielder, Abbigail Sanchez, and baseball’s left-handed pitcher, Isaiah Baeza, signed to continue playing at the next level.
On Tuesday afternoon, Midland College gained 3 athletes for next year. Midland High’s softball middle infielder, Abbigail Sanchez, and baseball’s left-handed pitcher, Isaiah Baeza, signed to continue playing at the next level.
One Midland park is getting much needed face lift thanks to a generous donation from a local oil company. Chris Davidson Opportunity Park is designed for children with disabilities.
One Midland park is getting much needed face lift thanks to a generous donation from a local oil company. Chris Davidson Opportunity Park is designed for children with disabilities.
Midland County Commissioners might change the burial policy at Fairview Cemetery. The Fairview staff made a presentation on concrete vaults.
Midland County Commissioners might change the burial policy at Fairview Cemetery. The Fairview staff made a presentation on concrete vaults.