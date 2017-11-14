Man arrested following Odessa standoff

UPDATE: An Odessa man has been arrested following a standoff. We're told he has four charges, including assault causing bodily injury and assaulting a public servant.

Wayne Slay, 35, was arrested and is at the Ector County Detention Center.

--------

The Odessa Police Department is currently responding to an active situation.

Officer Steve LeSueur tells us they are in the area of 36th. and Windsor Drive.

Details are limited at this time, we have a crew on the way and will update the story as it develops.

