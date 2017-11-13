D.A.V. honors veterans, active military personnel with free meal in Odessa

A number of people lined up outside of Golden Corral in Odessa for Military Appreciation Monday.



The Disabled American Veterans of West Texas honored veterans and active military personnel at the event where veterans and active duty service member got a free meal.



The D.A.V. have been holding this celebration for 16 years now.



On Monday night, veterans were provided with more than just a free meal.



"We are here to do claims for these individuals and tell them that the V.A. is available through us. That is our main jobs, to help all veterans to things that sustain them," said Paul Reed, Commander of Chapter 58 with the D.A.V.



The D.A.V. raised $38,000 in donations and they plan on using the money raised to help veterans who are homeless.



