3-year-old San Antonio boy found safe

UPDATE: The San Antonio Police Department is reporting that 3-year-old Josue Gonzalez has been found safe in La Grange, Texas.

**UPDATE** Josue Gonzalez has been found safe in La Grange, Texas. Thank you to everyone for sharing!! — SA Police Dept (@SATXPolice) November 14, 2017

------------------

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old San Antonio boy.

Authorities are looking for 3-year-old Josue Gonzales.

Gonzales is described as a Hispanic male, 2' tall, 32 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a pink/red shirt with gray collars, cut off jean shorts and blue and brown Sperry shoes.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

However, authorities said the suspect is driving a green 1998 Ford Mustang bearing Texas license plate number DD2P676 with a ripped black convertible top, front left damage, a right tail light out, back glass falling out and a portable gas tank was visible.

Law enforcement believe Gonzales to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you've seen Gonzales, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.