Looking back on the Bronchos season

After a winless 2016 season, the Odessa High Bronchos came out with something to prove and had a strong start to their 2017 campaign winning their first two games.

“It just makes my heart bubble to see all their hard work pay off and just to see how elated they are with the outcome of the game,” said Coach Danny Servance after week 3.

They then went on a 5-game losing streak but they didn’t go down easily, proving a process is in the works on the west side.

OHS led the district champs San Angelo Central by 10.5 then the following week they fell to Midland Lee by a margin of only one touchdown.

“Our kids did a great job of hanging in there. They’re gonna keep fighting you and do what they need to do to give themselves a chance to win the ball game,” Servance said after week 5.

OHS then gained their first district win over Frenship.

Their season ended in a close battle with the Bulldogs, losing by three, again showing a shift from the previous year.

“You have to be encouraged to see that your kids are fighting to the bitter end and are always believing that they had a chance. It didn’t matter what the score was and they played that way,” said Servance.

While their efforts weren't rewarded with a pass for the post-season, Coach Servance thanks his team, especially his seniors, for the path they’ve made for the future of the program.



