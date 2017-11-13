Pecos High School head football coach to become principal

After 12 years leading the athletic program at Pecos High School, Chris Henson is stepping down.



He will be transitioning into the role of the high school principal.



He tells us he moved into the principal's office on Monday morning but will officially assume all duties of the principal on January 8.



Until a replacement is found, he'll continue to oversee the athletic department.



Henson said this move has been in the works for a while.



His son, Bubba, who's been playing for him this fall, will graduate at the end of this school year.



Bubba plans to play college ball and this new role as principal will better allow him to attend his sons games on Saturday's.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.