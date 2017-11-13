Odessa police searching for alcohol thieves - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police searching for alcohol thieves

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Odessa Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Odessa Police Department/Facebook)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Does any of these guys look familiar?

Odessa police need help identifying them.

They're caught on Hop Scotch Vinery's Surveillance camera breaking in and stealing booze on two separate occasions. 

No word on how much liquor was taken.

If you think you know who they are, call Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly