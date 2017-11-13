1 arrest made in connection with alcohol theft in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

1 arrest made in connection with alcohol theft in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Odessa Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Odessa Police Department/Facebook)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: One arrest has been made in connection with the robberies at Hop Scotch Vinery in Odessa. 

Odessa police tell us a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. 

The teen has been charged with 2 counts of burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. 

Police said more arrests are expected as the investigation is ongoing.

----------------

Does any of these guys look familiar?

Odessa police need help identifying them.

They're caught on Hop Scotch Vinery's Surveillance camera breaking in and stealing booze on two separate occasions. 

No word on how much liquor was taken.

If you think you know who they are, call Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

