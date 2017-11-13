Greeters needed for Comanche Trail Festival of Lights

Are you interested in spreading holiday cheer across West Texas? Here's your chance.



Big Spring's 21st Annual Comanche Trail Festival of Lights is looking for greeters to work the festival.



Greeters are needed for Dec. 3 through Dec. 25.



You can choose between two shifts, the first from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at night.



If you're interested, call Haley Herrera at (432) 263-8235.



