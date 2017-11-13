Ector Co. authorities identify body as missing man

The Ector County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found in a shallow grave last month.

The body has been identified as Fred Hardy McNeal, 26, who was reported missing in Sept. of 2017.

We're told McNeal's body was found in a shallow grave in a remote location of far northwest Ector County.

Authorities said that they delayed the identification of McNeal due to the interest of the investigation.

We're told that more than one person is a person of interest in the case.

Authorities added that the investigation is expected to be complex and last for several more weeks.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Ector County Sheriff's Office at (432) 335-3050.

