Kermit police looking for missing man

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
KERMIT, TX (KWES) -

Kermit police is looking for a missing man. 
The family of Luis Jr, Mendoza, 26, is asking for your help in their investigation. 

Mendoza was last seen on Nov. 10 around 4:30 p.m. when he was headed to San Angelo, but hasn't been heard from since. 

He was wearing gray sweat pants and a hoodie. He's described as 5'9" tall and approximately 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. 

Police say he was driving a black 2014 Chrysler 4-door at the time. 

If you have any information call the Kermit Police Department. 

