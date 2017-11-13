Kermit police looking for missing man

Kermit police is looking for a missing man.

The family of Luis Jr, Mendoza, 26, is asking for your help in their investigation.

Mendoza was last seen on Nov. 10 around 4:30 p.m. when he was headed to San Angelo, but hasn't been heard from since.

He was wearing gray sweat pants and a hoodie. He's described as 5'9" tall and approximately 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say he was driving a black 2014 Chrysler 4-door at the time.

If you have any information call the Kermit Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.