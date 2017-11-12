Odessa police make 3 arrests in connection with Sunday afternoon shooting

The GOP is moving urgently on the first rewrite of the U.S. tax code in three decades, but key differences promise to complicate the effort.
More than 100 aftershocks followed the magnitude 7.3 quake.
President Donald Trump is wrapping up his extensive trip to Asia with an international summit and one-on-one meetings with international partners, including his Philippine host who is overseeing a bloody drug war.
The Ector County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found in a shallow grave last month. The body has been identified as Fred Hardy McNeal, 26, who was reported missing in Sept. of 2017.
A team of scientists say global carbon pollution went up 2 percent in 2017 after three straight years when it didn't go up at all.
