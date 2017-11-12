Odessa police make 3 arrests in connection with Sunday afternoon shooting

UPDATE: Odessa Police Department has made three arrests in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting.

Darius Patterson, 18, Tye Kendrick, 19, and Dezjuan Black are all facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

Officers were called out to 42nd and Wrangler before 2 p.m., where they found a gunshot victim with a wound to the face. The 18-year-old said he met three suspects to sell them marijuana and after getting into an argument about the price, they pulled out a gun.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The three men were later arrested by OPD after matching the description from the victim. They were questioned and investigated, they are now at the ECLEC.

---------

One man was shot in Odessa this afternoon.



Police tell us it happened near 42nd and Wrangler around 2:00 p.m. It's not clear how the victim is doing right now.



Police tell us that multiple people were detained, but no arrests have been made.



We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.



