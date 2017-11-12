Ector Co. authorities identify man found on Sunday - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector Co. authorities identify man found on Sunday

By Julie Castaneda, Producer
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the victim as Jerome Fernandez, 49, from Ector County. 

We're told the results of the final autopsy are still pending. 

Cause of death remains under investigation.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide. 

Officers responded to the 5300 block of East San Benito where they found a man dead. They believe he is in his mid-50s. 

The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy. 

At this time it is being investigated as a homicide. 

