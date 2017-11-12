Ector Co. authorities identify man found on Sunday

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the victim as Jerome Fernandez, 49, from Ector County.

We're told the results of the final autopsy are still pending.

Cause of death remains under investigation.

-------------

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of East San Benito where they found a man dead. They believe he is in his mid-50s.

The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

At this time it is being investigated as a homicide.

