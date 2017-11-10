Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, annual toy drive kick off

It's that time of year for shoppers to be greeted with bell ringers.

"We really want to rely on the community to help us do that. We can help more people by having our volunteers stand out in front of the store rather than having to pay somebody," said Captain Michelle Walk with the Midland Salvation Army.

Saturday, Nov. 11 kicks off the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign to give back to the programs and emergency assistance they provide to the community.

Last year, they had 3% of volunteers to fill in, but they're needing more in order to reach their goal of $145,000.

There's about 20 locations in Midland for volunteers to spend a few hours out of their day.

"We'd love for families to come, kids love to ring bells," said Walker. "It's a matter of standing out in front of a store and ringing a bell and saying, 'Good morning,' 'Good afternoon,' 'Merry Christmas,' and all those things."

NewsWest 9 is also partnering with the Salvation Army. You can also help children this Christmas by donating to our annual toy drive. All toys donated go to under resourced children and families who are unable to provide gifts for Christmas. You can drop off toys in a red barrel in Midland or Odessa.

"If we have a child that just got clothes, we want every child to have a nice new toy for Christmas," said Walker. "NewsWest 9 helps us out with their barrels and their new toys because we can fill those angels."

It's a time during the year when you can give back to those in need and make sure children also get that Christmas experience no matter what.

"It's a time when people are giving, they get into the Christmas spirit," said Walker. "It's all about family and friends and meeting together. That's what we're about. We're about meeting the needs of people in our community in Jesus' name and that's what Christmas is about."

