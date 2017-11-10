2017 NewsWest 9/Salvation Army Toy Drive Drop-Off Locations

It's that time of the year! The NewsWest9/Salvation Army Toy Drive is here for another year of helping children in need this Christmas. You can do your part by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy to any of our drop-off locations in Andrews, Big Spring, Midland or Odessa.
If you are collecting toys for our toy drive but are not a toy drive drop-off location, please contact Operations Manager Veronica Herrera at vherrera@kwes.com.
Here are the 2017 NewsWest 9/Salvation Army Toy Drive:
Andrews
Benny Boyd - 1320 U.S. Highway 385
Big Spring
Back in Motion Chiropractic - 1113 S. Scurry St.
Big Spring Fire Station - 1401 Apron Dr.
Big Spring Fire Station - NE 8th & Main
Big Spring Fire Station - 11th & Birdwell
Big Spring Fire Station - 18th & Main
Big Spring Fire Station - 1600 Wasson Rd.
GEO - 1701 Apron Dr.
Higginbotham-Barlett Co. - 1900 FM 700
Howard County Law Enforcement Center - 3611 W. Highway 80
Maurice's - 111 E. FM 700
Sid Richardson Carbon Plant - 1211 N. Midway Rd.
Midland
All About Hearing - 2703 W. Cuthbert Ave.
AT&T Main Building - 410 W. Missouri
AT&T Mobility Store - 4400 N. Midland Dr., Ste. 600
AT&T Mobility Store - 3301 N. Midkiff
Basin Burger House - 607 N. Colorado
Betenbough Homes - 6718 N. State Highway 349
Blue Ridge Apartments - 2818 W. Loop 250 N.
Carissa's Gifts & Flowers - 4411 W. Illinois Ave.
Classic Honda of Midland - 3705 W. Wall St.
Don-Nan Pump & Supply - 3427 TX-158
Heritage USA Credit Union - 5507 W. Wadley Ave.
Heritage USA Credit Union - 2001 N. Big Spring
Hillard Office Solutions - 3001 W. Loop 250 N., Ste. E127
McClatchy Brothers - 3901 W. Industrial Ave.
Midland County Sheriff's Office - 400 S. Main
Midland Fire Department - Central Fire Station - 1500 W. Wall
Midland Fire Department - Station #2 - 701 E. Florida
Midland Fire Department - Station #3 - 1707 N. Lamesa Rd.
Midland Fire Department - Station #4 - 5100 N. Big Spring
Midland Fire Department - Station #5 - 2210 W. Golf Course Rd.
Midland Fire Department - Station #6 - 4315 Thomason Dr.
Midland Fire Department - Station #7 - 2507 Pliska Dr.
Midland Fire Department - Station #8 - 3301 Haynes Ave.
Midland Fire Department - Station #9 - 6005 N. Midland Dr.
Midland Fire Department - Station #10 - 4501 Sinclair Ave.
Midland Police Department - 601 N. Loraine
NewsWest 9 Studios - 11320 West County Rd.127
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church - 1401 Garden Ln.
Pure Barre! - 3208 N. Loop 250 W. #200
RBJ & Associates - 8501 N. FM 1788
SLW and Associates - 3310 Bedford Ave.
SK Arms - 4400 Midland Dr. #640
Tradewinds Apartments - 1801 Tradewinds Blvd.
Uverse Work Center - 9806 IH-20
Walgreens - 215 Andrews Highway
Walgreens - 3201 N. Big Spring St.
Walgreens - 3221 W. Wadley Ave.
Work Center - 1306 N. Loop 250
Odessa
AT&T Mobility - 4937 E. 42nd St.
Farmers Insurance - 4555 E. University Blvd., Ste. E-9
FEMCO - 2600 W. 81st St.
Gonzales Elementary - 2700 Disney St.
Infinity Solar Solutions, LLC. - 2314 Kermit Hwy.
Ireland Elementary - 4301 Dawn Ave.
Maurice's - 220 E. 42nd St.
Odessa Fire Department - Central Fire Station - 1100 W. 2nd St.
Odessa Fire Department - Station 2 - 1801 E. Murphy
Odessa Fire Department - Station 3 - 5151 E. University
Odessa Fire Department - Station 4 - 2616 N. Golder
Odessa Fire Department - Station 5 - 7155 Eastridge Rd.
Odessa Fire Department - Station 6 - 3414 Brentwood
Odessa Fire Department - Station 7 - 2425 W. 16th St.
Odessa Fire Department - Station 8 - 301 E. Yukon
Odessa Police Department - 205 N. Grant
Royalty Fades Barbershop - 4555 E. University, Ste. B-11
Sewell Ford - 2500 E. 8th St.
Sunridge Apartments - 7701 E. Hwy 191
TFS Work Center - 605 E. Yukon
