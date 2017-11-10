What does being a veteran mean to most veterans

Nearly one hundred years ago, Veterans Day started to be celebrated as "Armistice Day," which originally started on Nov.11, 1919, as the first anniversary of the end of World War I.

Years later, it’s a day we honor all Veterans past and present.

We sat down and spoke with two local veterans at the VFW Post 7208 in South Midland and asked what today means to them.

"All military members to honor them, those that have passed and no longer with us also those still serving, a lot of people look down on the military, but where would we be without the military?" said Robert Thames, Vietnam Veteran.

"It's to honor the people and in a way, it's like Memorial Day, it's to honor the people, that help keep this country together the Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Navy and everybody, and I get pretty burned up sometimes when I see disrespect to the flag that going on in the United States, right now," said Jim Silvers, Korean War Veteran.

Nov. 10, is the Marine Corps birthday and its celebrated all throughout the nation. If you would like to would like to come out and celebrate while having a piece of cake, Post 7208 wants to open their doors to you.

VFW Post 7208.

Event: Celebrating Marine Crops birthday.

Doors open: 2:00 pm

Event Starts: 7:00 pm

Address: 1306 E Taylor Ave, Midland, TX 79701

Phone: (432) 684-6079

