From small pony to big horse, 8-year-old barrel racer gets first belt buckle

Barrel racing is a popular rodeo sport and can excite people of many ages. 8-year-old Bralea Couch started riding horses on her own when she was just 3-years-old.

After a few months on the back of a horse, Bralea started competing. Now being a 5-year veteran, the third grader knows what it takes to get ready for races.

“Sometimes you can make or imagine there are barrels there and practice. It’s like you’re nervous because you don’t know if you are going to win or not,” said Couch.

Over the summer, Bralea spent every weekend racing and now she has moved on to bigger and faster horses.

Her passion for this sport helped her achieve many accomplishments and on Nov. 18 she will receive her first belt buckle.

“I just love riding. It not just barrel racing. I just love riding,” said Couch.

Bralea’s ultimate dream is to someday race in Las Vegas at the National Finals Rodeo but for now this 8-year-old will keep doing what she loves.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.