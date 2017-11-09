Midland police looking for more explorers

Every other Monday, from 7-9 in the evening, Midland Police opens its doors to their explorers.

"We bring them up here and we kind of teach them the way we operate. We teach them state laws. We teach them some of the things we do," said Officer Daniel Stief with the Midland Police Department.

The explorers program is something Stief said MPD has been doing since 1994.

"You also get to socialize with people. You learn leadership skills. It's just a great program for kids to discover what they might want to do in the future," said Stief.

Stief is in charge of this crop of explorers, 6 to be exact. The department hopes to get to 16.

"They really enjoy it. It's a lot of fun. It's not something you get to do every day. You can't just walk out and learn how to handcuff somebody," said Stief.

Whether it's handcuffing or learning defensive techniques, Stief wants the students to get more out of the program.

"Whether or not they decide to do law enforcement, I just hope that they learn the skills they need when they get out in the real world," said Stief.

It's $35 to sign up. The money goes to the Buffalo Trail Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Anyone from ages 14-21 can sign up. For more information, you can contact Officer Stief directly at (432) 685-7118.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.