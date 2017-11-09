Midland police looking for more explorers

Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.
Mike Solis is returning to Big Spring from the Big Apple after running in the New York City marathon on Sunday.
Following a week full of low performers, the week of October 16 through October 20 proved to be much easier for health inspectors in the Permian Basin.
Odessa police have released new details regarding the train-pedestrian crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon. We're told the victim is approximately 40-60 years of age.
Leigh Corfman says she was 14 years old when an older man approached her outside a courtroom in Etowah County, Ala. She was sitting on a wooden bench with her mother, they both recall, when the man introduced himself as Roy Moore.
