Restaurant Report: One low performer in Midland

Following a week full of low performers, the week of October 16 through October 20 proved to be much easier for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. There were several places in Odessa with perfect and no low performers. However, Midland did have one place make our low performer list.



Bahama Buck’s at 4521 W. Loop 250 in Midland was cited for the following:



- Food containers not dated or labeled

- Uncovered containers of ice cream in freezer

- Uncovered container of strawberries in cooler

- Syrup jugs stored on floor

- Bags of sugar stored on floor

- Scoop inside coconut powder container

- No paper towels at hand wash sink

- No trash can lid in unisex restroom

- No thermometers in freezers

- Dirty syrup bottles

- Dirty vitamin containers

- Ice cream freezer needed cleaning and sanitizing

- Floors/equipment needed cleaning and sanitizing



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 24 points from Bahama Buck’s.



As we mentioned, there were several places with perfect score for the week. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Hooters (2660 JBS Pkwy.)

- Jack N Jill Donuts (2631 W. N. CR)

- Starbucks (2016 E. 42nd St.)

- Oasis Bar & Grill (5200 E. University Blvd.)

- McDonald’s (5900 E. I-20)

- Cork & Pig Tavern (7260 E. Hwy. 191)

- Johnny’s Bar-B-Que (2201 Kermit Hwy.)

- The Coffee Shop (520 E. 6th St.)

- Fere’s Candy (3111 Golder Ave.)

- Pancho Patron (1101 N. Dixie Blvd.)



There were no top performers in Midland this particular week.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.