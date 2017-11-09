No foul play suspected in Odessa train-pedestrian crash

UPDATE: Odessa police have released new details regarding the train-pedestrian crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

We're told the victim is approximately 40-60 years of age.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The victim's name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

-------------------

Police are on the scene of a deadly train vs. pedestrian crash in Odessa.

Details are very limited but we're told the incident took place at 1st St. and Muskingum Ave.

The call went out around 4:45 p.m. this afternoon.

Police said a male subject was walking west on the tracks, was struck by a train and was killed.

We're told the train's horn was blown in an effort to get the man's attention.

Odessa Police and Union Pacific are conducting their own investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released as police are working to notify next of kin.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.

