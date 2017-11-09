Midland police help conduct surprise compliance checks on federal sex offenders

Midland police had a busy night Tuesday.



They partnered with the U.S. Marshal's and Federal Probation Services to conduct surprise compliance checks on about 80 high risk state and federal sex offenders.



Out of the 80 checks. Only two arrests were made.



Police tell us that these surprise checks happen fairly regularly to make sure the offender still lives and works at their registered locations.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.