6th Annual 'Red, White, and You' Job Fair held in Odessa

The Texas Workforce Commission and Workforce Solutions Permian Basin partnered up with Texas Medical Center for their 6th annual "Red, White and You" job fair.



It's a statewide hiring fair to connect veterans, service members and their spouses to Texas employers.



It's been going on for the last 5 years.



There are over 8,000 military families in the Permian Basin.



"If you look at the employers in the Permian Basin, you got Odessa at 3.7 and Midland is at 2.8. So we're at full employment and so what we need now is a lot of job seekers," said Willie Taylor with the Permian Basin Workforce Board.



If you couldn't make it to the job fair, you can go by Workforce Solution Office and talk to the officers there.



