Miss America visiting Midland Centennial Library tonight

Miss America is in town tonight and will be visiting a Midland library.



Cara Mund is 2018's Miss America.



There will be a meet and greet at the Centennial Library on Loop 250 from 5:45 p.m. until 7 p.m.



She will be taking photos with fans and signing headshots.



She is on her national speaking tour talking about her Make-A-Wish passion with fashion.



Mund is also the National Goodwill Ambassador for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.



