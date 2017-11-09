Miss America visiting Midland Centennial Library tonight - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Miss America visiting Midland Centennial Library tonight

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Miss America is in town tonight and will be visiting a Midland library.

Cara Mund is 2018's Miss America.

There will be a meet and greet at the Centennial Library on Loop 250 from 5:45 p.m. until 7 p.m.

She will be taking photos with fans and signing headshots.

She is on her national speaking tour talking about her Make-A-Wish passion with fashion.

Mund is also the National Goodwill Ambassador for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

