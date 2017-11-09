U.S. Border Patrol agents seize 500 pounds of marijuana

Photo of truck hauling Camaro before inspection. (Source: U.S. Border Patrol)

Agents find the marijuana in the trailer. (Source: U.S. Border Patrol)

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Sierra Blanca, Texas, seized over 500 pounds of marijuana.

We're told a Dodge Ram pickup pulling a car hauler trailer entered the primary inspection lanes, just after noon on Monday.

Authorities said a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the trailer and the vehicle was selected for a secondary inspection.

Upon inspection, agents found anomalies in the floor of the car hauler after using a device to x-ray the vehicle.

In all, agents found 400 vacuum sealed bags containing marijuana concealed in the floor of the trailer.

The total weight of the marijuana was 531 pounds, which was valued at $417,000.

We're told the driver and the marijuana were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration in El Paso for further investigation.

