DPS Troopers working deadly crash on I-20

UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed this crash has turned deadly.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

-----------------

The eastbound lanes of I-20 have been closed near Midland.



We're told traffic is being diverted off of I-20 and onto the service road at FM 1788 and traffic is being let back onto the Interstate at West Loop 250.



Our crew on the scene is reporting that a pickup truck rear-ended a trailer of an 18-wheeler.

They added that the front part of the pickup truck is underneath the back of the trailer.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if at all possible as authorities will be on the scene.

