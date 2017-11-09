Federal jury convicts Andrews electrician for false billing scheme, failing to file tax returns

A federal jury has convicted an Andrews electrician in connection with a false billing scheme and failing to file tax returns.

Randall Varian Hanks, 46, was convicted on Wednesday afternoon in Midland.

According to the report, Hanks, who once owned and operated Sandhills Electric, Inc., of 4 counts of mail fraud and 3 counts of failure to file a tax return.

We're told evidence presented at trial revealed that from June 2013 to May 2016, Hanks, while working for two area oilfield services companies, generated fraudulent service tickets and invoices in excess of $1.5 million for parts and services that he fraudulently claimed to have provided to the two companies’ customers. Both oilfield service companies paid Hanks and then billed the respective customers for parts and services Hanks claimed to have provided.

Additional testimony revealed that Hanks received more than the applicable threshold in personal income each year, yet failed to file income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service for the calendar years 2013, 2014, and 2015, resulting in tax losses to the U.S. Government of nearly $500,000.

Hanks faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine on each mail fraud count and up to 1 year in federal prison and a $25,000 fine for each failure to file a tax return count.

Hanks remains on bond pending sentencing.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2018, in Midland.

