Fallen Midland soldier remembered in National Geographic's new mini-series

He died serving his country, now, he'll be remembered forever. One Midland Army Specialist is being remembered on National Geographic's new mini-series called The Long Road Home.

Thirteen years ago, Robert Arsiaga, 25, of Midland was killed in Sadr City, Iraq when his platoon was ambushed in an 8-hour long battle. It was a time his sister, Angel Munoz would never forget.

"I remember pulling up to my mom's house, and seeing a car with government plates," said Munoz. "I remember running in the house, looking to my left, seeing a flash of green, a dark army green. Our Class A's. My brother having to pick me up off the floor. Then I remember, I was a soldier too."

Now, Robert's life is being remembered in a mini-series National Geographic is airing to honor the soldiers killed on the day known as Black Sunday.

They show the reality of those in battle, but also the families who are facing their battles back at home.

"They put so much work into this," said Munoz. "It was just an enormous undertaking that they did to make it look as real and as authentic as possible."

Angel and her family have followed up with the cast and crew in Fort Hood as they shot the series a little over a year. Actor Ian Quinlan plays Robert in the series, and he's one of the many actors who aimed to stay true to the life of a real soldier.

"His mannerisms, they picked the perfect guy. They picked the right people to play all the guys," said Munoz.

The episodes also profile the friendship between Robert and his best friend, Israel from Lubbock, who also lost his life that day.

"If one had to come back without the other, I'm afraid what would've came back because my brother wouldn't have been the same and Israel wouldn't have been the same either," said Munoz. "The fact they died protecting each other is what gives me a little bit of peace."

The series featuring Robert aired this week and will continue to air for eight more episodes to show what happens to our soldiers on the other side. Because even if they don't come back, their stories live forever.

"Unfortunately we know how the story ends for us so it shouldn't be a surprise," said Munoz. "Now, everybody's going to know who my brother was. Robert would've never imagined in a million years that someone was going to make such a big deal out of something he did. Now the whole world is going to know. Not just the states, not just somebody in Texas, but the world's going to know."

