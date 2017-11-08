Houston-area man killed in Ector Co. rollover accident

A Houston-area man is dead following a single vehicle rollover accident in Ector County.

The accident happened on the north service road of Interstate 20 at mile marker 121 early Tuesday morning.

DPS Troopers tell us, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Joseph M. Deffner, was traveling west on the north service road.

That's when, authorities said, the vehicle lost control as it entered a curve, left the roadway, struck and tree and a road sign.

Deffner was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

