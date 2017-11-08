Three Lee Baseball players are Division 1 Bound

Three Tall City natives will be trading in their Lee Rebel baseball caps at the end of this school year.

Bo Blessie, will be wearing a Husker hat, following in the footsteps of his dad, who played baseball at Nebraska as well.

“It's pretty much always where I wanted to go since I was a little kid. when the opportunity presented itself, I did what I could to make it happen,” said Bo Blessie.

Adam Becker will soon be sporting Oklahoma State's black and orange.

“On my visit up there, I just fell in love with the campus and the coaches and just everything about it and I just feel like it's the best place for me,” said Adam Becker.

Ty Coleman, will be suiting up with his older brother, Hunter Coleman, once again. The two played together at Lee and when Hunter graduated he moved on to play at Texas A&M. Now, they'll both be Aggies.

“It's gonna be awesome just sharing memories with him again. Sharing a locker room with him again. It is a dream come true,” said Ty Coleman.

The three are heading their separate ways and will be representing the Rebs in the Big 10, Big 12 and the SEC.

“Yeah, that doesn't happen very often. It's pretty special for that to all come from this school and the community. They all have our backs, it's incredible,” said Coleman.

Though before they begin their collegiate careers, they have one final season as teammates.

“We got a good group of guys this year. I just hope it shows on the field this year. We have a bunch of good dudes on the team this year,” said Blessie.

The trio agreed that this signing day was special, we'll see if this spring is as well.

