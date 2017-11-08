Firefighters quickly extinguish shed fire in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Firefighters quickly extinguish shed fire in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES) Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Fire Department put out a shed fire behind a home near Golder Avenue.

They believe someone set the storage building on fire.

However, they don't know who did it since there were no witnesses.

Thankfully no one was hurt and the fire did not spread.

Only minor damage was reported.

