City of Midland moving forward after road bond passes

He died serving his country, now, he'll be remembered forever. One Midland Army SPC is being remembered on National Geographic's new mini-series called The Long Road Home.
Three Tall City natives will be trading in their Lee Rebel baseball caps at the end of this school year.
A Houston-area man is dead following a single vehicle rollover accident in Ector County. The accident happened on the north service road of Interstate 20 at mile marker 121 early Tuesday morning.
The problems of today will no longer be the problems of tomorrow. With the Midland road bond passing, now the city can get a jump start on the process.
Since the bond and tax rate didn't pass, Ector County ISD has to figure out how to deal will overcrowding again.
