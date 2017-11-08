Midland, Odessa election offices see low voter turnout on Election Day

In Midland and Odessa, one of the biggest takeaways from Election Day is how few people actually cast their ballot.

Including early voting, which went on for two weeks before Election Day, Midland County tallied just 10,856 votes out of more than 80,500 registered voters.



That's just 13.5 percent of the people who could cast a ballot actually following through with it.



It was a similar story for Ector County.



7,255 votes cast compared to more than 73,800 registered voters, that's less than 10 percent of voters showing up at the polls.



The low turnout at the polls is not just a West Texas trend.



Statewide the numbers actually go down.



Tuesday's election day turned out the second lowest number of registered voters for an odd-year general election in the last 40-years at just 5.38 percent.

