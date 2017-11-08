3 Midland High athletes sign to play at the next level

For many student athletes, their athletic journey ends in high school, but for some their athletic career is just beginning. On Tuesday at Midland High, three Bulldogs committed to taking their passion to the next level.

Dozens of friends and family packed into the gym to cheer on tennis player, Allison Stewart, Golfer, Faith De La Garza, and swimmer, Braden Vines, who all committed to compete at collegiate division one schools.

“Finally, I get to further my career for 4 more years at a great school, with a great program and great coaches,” Stewart said.

Signing day at MHS was much more than taking a pen to paper, it was about celebrating the success these athletes strived for since they were children.

“I started when I was 5-years-old. It has been a long process with heartbreaks. I’ve gone from last in a tournament from getting first at state, so it just takes so much work and I’m glad I can be here right now,” said De La Garza.

For student athletes, hard work starts in the classroom so each senior had a teacher speak for them as they stood with their families.



Then each proud coach took the mic to speak on the hours it took for each one of them to make it where they are today.



Tuesday's event was dedicated to the hard work and perseverance of the students that will be a lasting memory.

“Today was super exciting. The drumline and the cheerleaders were super crazy. I wasn’t really expecting that much but it was still a lot of fun,” said Vines.

Excitement and pride filled the air, while some tears were shed, but as these athletes move on, they'll always be a bulldog.

