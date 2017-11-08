TRAFFIC ALERT: Wadley Ave. closed from Lamesa Rd. to Fairgrounds - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wadley Ave. closed from Lamesa Rd. to Fairgrounds Rd. in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

We have a traffic alert for Midland drivers.

We're told Wadley Avenue between Lamesa Road to Fairgrounds Road has been closed due to emergency repairs being made on the road.

Authorities said local traffic can access Ranchland Hills Golf Club and adjacent neighborhoods from the west via Lamesa Road.

The roadway will reopen as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly