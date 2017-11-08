Arrest made in connection with Odessa stabbing

An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing that occurred several weeks ago in Odessa.

Sharon Thomas, 51, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were called out to the 3100 block of Golder Ave. on Sept. 18, 2017, in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 56-year-old male who stated that he was stabbed by Thomas, who was his girlfriend.

Police said an investigation revealed that after both subjects got into an argument, Thomas pushed her boyfriend against the wall while holding a knife in her hand and began slapping him in the face.

According to the report, the boyfriend was stabbed at some point during the argument.

Police said Thomas fled the scene before police arrived.

Thomas was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

