Arrest made in connection with Odessa stabbing

We have a traffic alert for Midland drivers. We're told Wadley Avenue between Lamesa Road to Fairgrounds Road has been closed due to emergency repairs being made on the road.
An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing that occurred several weeks ago in Odessa. Sharon Thomas, 51, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Lamesa mayor Josh Stevens issued a critical alert this afternoon saying the city is operating at a severely low water level and for residents to be prepared for a possible water outage by days end.
The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a scam investigation. Trineka Freeman, 36, has been charged with theft by deception.
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is warning businesses about a scam that is going on. We're told a Fort Worth company called Sports Media Advertising is calling businesses in the Permian Basin area and is claiming to collect money for football stadium banners and shirts.
