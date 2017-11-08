Police arrest suspect in connection with scam, warning other residents

The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a scam investigation.

Trineka Freeman, 36, has been charged with theft by deception.

On Monday, Odessa police received a report of a theft.

The victim reported that she responded to the social media website, www.offerup.com, that advertises lots for sale.

On Oct. 23, 2017, the victim met with Freeman in the 600 block of Fitch and paid her $2,500.

According to the report, Freeman assured the victim that she would get the deed signed.

An investigation revealed that the lots didn't belong to Freeman as advertised.

Freeman was later arrested.

Police said they later became aware of another victim involving the same type of scam.

If you have been a victim of this scam, contact Det. R. Celaya at (432) 335-4397 and reference case #17-31144.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

