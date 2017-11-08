University of Texas of the Permian Basin warning businesses about scam

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is warning businesses about a scam that is going on.

We're told a Fort Worth company called Sports Media Advertising is calling businesses in the Permian Basin area and is claiming to collect money for football stadium banners and shirts.

U.T.P.B. says Sports Media Advertising has no affiliation with them.

If you are contacted by a representative, please record as much information as possible and contact Richard Acosta at U.T.P.B. at (432) 552-3678.

