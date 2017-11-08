TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple accidents reported, watch for wet roads

As weather changes across the basin and roads become wet, drivers should take extra precautions while driving.

This morning, three accidents have already been reported in the area.

If you are driving in the areas of Loop 338 and FM 3503, Loop 338 and Hwy 191, watch out for traffic and authorities working the scenes.

You are advised to avoid the areas if possible and slow down in the rainy weather.

