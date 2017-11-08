TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple accidents reported, watch for wet roads

As weather changes across the basin and roads become wet, drivers should take extra precautions while driving.
As weather changes across the basin and roads become wet, drivers should take extra precautions while driving.
Midland voters have approved a 5-year, $100 million road bond that will improve several roads in Midland.
Midland voters have approved a 5-year, $100 million road bond that will improve several roads in Midland.
Odessa voters have rejected the $291 million school bond for the Ector County Independent School District.
Odessa voters have rejected the $291 million school bond for the Ector County Independent School District.
It's Election Day in the Permian Basin and there are several bond issues on the ballot.
It's Election Day in the Permian Basin and there are several bond issues on the ballot.
David Salinas was arrested for sexual abuse, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.
David Salinas was arrested for sexual abuse, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.