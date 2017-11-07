Midland voters approve $100 million road bond

Midland voters have approved a 5-year, $100 million road bond that will improve several roads in Midland.

The Proposition A bond passed by a vote of 57% to 43% and the Proposition B bond passed by a vote of 60% to 40%.

With the passage of the bond, work will begin to fix several roads in Midland.

For a map of the roads that will be fixed, click here.

