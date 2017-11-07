Odessa voters reject $291 million school bond for Ector County I.S.D.

Odessa voters have rejected the $291 million school bond for the Ector County Independent School District.

The Proposition A bond failed by a vote of 62% against, 38% for.

The Proposition B bond failed by a vote of 60% against, 40% for.

The Ector County Independent School District says they'll go back to the community and get additional feedback and information on how they can make the district better.

