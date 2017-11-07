Man arrested, accused of sexual assault with a minor

David Salinas was arrested for sexual abuse, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

The sexual assault was reported by his daughter on Oct. 16, 2017. The victim says that the last time he touched her was in 2011 when she was about 15 to 16 years old. But the victim says the abuse started much earlier than that when she was only 12-years-old.

The daughter is the only one that officially pressed charges, but she is not the only victim. Her mother also reports to have been sexually assaulted by Salinas when she was also 12-years-old and Salinas was her stepfather. At the age of 17-year-old, the mother of the victim says Salinas manipulated her into marrying him and they conceived a child and had a family.

A cousin to the victim, through photographed messages, admitted that she was also touched inappropriately by Salinas.

Carrie Brounaugh of Harmony Home in Odessa says this is common for victims to not report sexual assault to police in fear of retaliation from the abuser.

"Victims are told by their perpetrators, not to tell that to their family members or the people that they love will be hurt or they won't believe them. If it's a mother or father abusing, they may say you will never have a mother or a dad," said Brounaugh.

City statistics show there are on average 70 to 80 sexual assaults in Odessa each year and there is no statue of limitations on sexual assaults when it comes to reporting it to law enforcement.

"It's never too late to come forward and report these," said Cpl. Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.

As a reminder for parents or adults when handing children that come forward to you, always be gentle with them.

"When a child comes to you and makes an outcry, remain calm, tell them that you believe them. Don't ask as many question as you want to know. Let the experts, law enforcement, Child Protective Services, and of course Harmony Homes Children Advocacy Center," said Brounaugh.

You can contact the Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center at (432) 333-5233.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.