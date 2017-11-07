Nov. 7, 2017 Election Results - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Nov. 7, 2017 Election Results

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
(KWES) -

It's Election Day in the Permian Basin and there are several bond issues on the ballot. 

Click here to view the latest results. 

Then be sure to NewsWest 9 at 10 p.m. for reaction from all the Election Day items. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly