Midland Lee, Permian to meet for 57th time on Friday night

Midland Lee and Permian will meet on the field for the 57th time on Friday night at Grande Communications Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Going into this last game of the regular season, both teams hold records of 4-1 in district play. San Angelo Central accounts for both of their only losses on the season.

Odessa Permian and Midland Lee have been going head to head since 1961. That means the first time they met was 56 years ago.

During that first game, Permian defeated Lee 48-14 and then Mojo went on to win 22 of the next 30 matchups.

Things eventually got more interesting between the Rebels and the Panthers, with both schools taking home multiple state titles over the years.

The overall record leaves Permian ahead with 36 wins, Lee with 22 and there's been 1 tie.

